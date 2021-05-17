Tourist Left Dangling After Winds Break Glass Bridge

A tourist was temporarily stuck clinging to a 330-foot-high glass suspension bridge in Northeast China when gale-force winds swept away several panels, raising public concern over the safety of other glass bridges and viewing decks. What do you think?

“Well, then I guess it’s bac k to rope bridges.” Jenna Quan • Party Wrangler

“To be fair, who could’ve expected something as rare as wind?” Don Elsbree • Shark Trainer