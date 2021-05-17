America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Tourist Left Dangling After Winds Break Glass Bridge

A tourist was temporarily stuck clinging to a 330-foot-high glass suspension bridge in Northeast China when gale-force winds swept away several panels, raising public concern over the safety of other glass bridges and viewing decks. What do you think?

“Well, then I guess it’s back to rope bridges.”

Jenna Quan • Party Wrangler

“To be fair, who could’ve expected something as rare as wind?”

Don Elsbree • Shark Trainer

“But I like being able to look down at where my body will make impact.”

Jimmy Ciccone • Unemployed