Tourist Left Dangling After Winds Break Glass Bridge

A tourist was temporarily stuck clinging to a 330-foot-high glass suspension bridge in Northeast China when gale-force winds swept away several panels, raising public concern over the safety of other glass bridges and viewing decks. What do you think?
“Well, then I guess it’s back to rope bridges.”
Jenna Quan • Party Wrangler
“To be fair, who could’ve expected something as rare as wind?”
Don Elsbree • Shark Trainer
“But I like being able to look down at where my body will make impact.”
Jimmy Ciccone • Unemployed