Trader Joe’s Adds New Fitting Rooms Where Customers Can See How Food Will Look In Their Mouth

MONROVIA, CA—Announcing that renovations had been made to all 560 locations, grocery chain Trader Joe’s confirmed this week that they had added fitting rooms so customers could see how their food would look in their mouths. “Too often, a customer will arrive back home with their fresh Trader Joe’s finds only to discover that the butter croissant they purchased is too big or too small for their mouths,” said CEO Bryan Palbaum, who confirmed that every Trader Joe’s store would now feature gender-segregated men’s and women’s fitting rooms each able to accommodate up to 12 shoppers at a time. “We heard your complaints, and we listened. Now, you can know before you buy whether that falafel wrap will look flattering peeking out from your lips, or perhaps you want to confirm that guacamole really is your color. Whatever the reason, if you decide you are not satisfied with the product, simply spit it out and hand it over to a Trader Joe’s fitting room attendant who can make sure it goes back on the shelf where it belongs.” At press time, Palbaum added that to prevent shoplifting, security tags had been added to every product.

