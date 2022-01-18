A British surgeon has had his medical license revoked after he was found out to have burned his initials on to the livers of two patients during transplant surgery with a device meant to stop bleeding. What do you think?

“I can’t blame a guy for attempting to grow his practice through nontraditional marketing channels.” Mason Reyes, Fossil Duster

“Do you think he could do a butterfly on mine?” Gemma Umansky, Systems Analyst