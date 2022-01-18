A British surgeon has had his medical license revoked after he was found out to have burned his initials on to the livers of two patients during transplant surgery with a device meant to stop bleeding. What do you think?
“I can’t blame a guy for attempting to grow his practice through nontraditional marketing channels.”
Mason Reyes, Fossil Duster
“Do you think he could do a butterfly on mine?”
Gemma Umansky, Systems Analyst
“Idiot. The first thing anybody does after a transplant is check out how their new organ looks in the mirror.”
Tyson Lu, Peanut Sheller