ATLANTA—In response to calls from community leaders to address the city’s most dangerous intersections, the Georgia Department of Transportation unveiled new Good Luck signals Monday for pedestrians trying to cross the road. “The signal will illuminate for 20 seconds, and within that time span hopefully walkers will make it across the street, but if not, oh well,” said department spokesperson Bryan Rowcliff, who also noted that the stop signs used by school crossing guards would be exchanged for double-sided paddles reading “Go for it.” “This will let pedestrians know we’re rooting for them as they attempt to traverse six lanes of traffic. Once there are five seconds remaining, the signal will read, “Fuck, fuck, turn back, turn back.” There will be no marked crosswalks, so you better run!” At press time, Rowcliff clarified the signals did not mean that cars should stop, but rather speed up.

