Staff shortages at airlines, weather delays, and a spike in holiday travel have left many travelers struggling to take long-overdue vacations and make visits home. The Onion asked travelers how they felt about the nationwide delays, and this is what they said.
Charles Lopez (TV Executive)
Charles Lopez (TV Executive)
“It’s keeping me away from my family, and that is a beautiful thing.”
Tina Chen (Flight Attendant)
Tina Chen (Flight Attendant)
“Hell yeah! Two more craaaazy nights in Boise, baby!!”
Keena Woodruff (Best Buy Employee)
Keena Woodruff (Best Buy Employee)
“I firmly believe that if you paid for a flight, you are entitled to take that flight, plane or no plane.”
Stan Peltier (Accountant)
Stan Peltier (Accountant)
“I know there’s not much anyone can do about it, but it still felt good to make a gate agent cry.”
Sara Eastman (Student)
Sara Eastman (Student)
“I love that it counts as an attempt to visit my parents but without me having to actually see them.”
German Valero (Banker)
German Valero (Banker)
“I guess we’ll all have to settle for riding atop giant birds instead.”
Mary Kekich (Registered Nurse)
Mary Kekich (Registered Nurse)
“Who knew that underpaid, overworked skeleton crews could not live up to the endless promises of soulless corporations?”
Ivan French (Courier)
Ivan French (Courier)
“Never getting to your destination is just part of traveling.”
Danny Frey (Hertz Customer Service Representative)
Danny Frey (Hertz Customer Service Representative)
“Just wanted to let you know we’re out of rental cars too.”
Misty Blanca (Court Reporter)
Misty Blanca (Court Reporter)
“When you factor in all the packing and all the waiting, I can probably walk just as quickly as a plane can fly.”
Federico Lopez (UX Designer)
Federico Lopez (UX Designer)
“That’s okay. I’m sure my grandmother can wait another day or two to die.”
Darla Kemp (Publicist)
Darla Kemp (Publicist)
“It’s disappointing, because ever since 9/11, air travel has been entirely delightful and stress-free.”
West Bundley (Foreman)
West Bundley (Foreman)
“I’m a simple man: As long as I have my knapsack and my trusty harmonica, I’ll still be able to ride the rails all the way to Reno.”
Marianne Southpointe (Psychiatrist)
Marianne Southpointe (Psychiatrist)
“Given the understaffing issue, I think this is warranted. I wouldn’t feel safe having three, rather than four, flight attendants serving in-flight beverages.”
Lucas Herrera (Entrepreneur)
Lucas Herrera (Entrepreneur)
“I guess I’ll have to cause a scene onboard something else.”
Thomas Jackson (Doctor)
Thomas Jackson (Doctor)
“I mainly only book flights for the chance to hang out in airport Burger Kings, so I don’t really mind that much.”
Clarence Jones (Dermatologist)
Clarence Jones (Dermatologist)
“I can’t stand the thought of my suitcase enjoying Sacramento without me.”
Ulma Sanderson (Carpenter)
Ulma Sanderson (Carpenter)
“If the free market doesn’t want me visiting Cedar Rapids, then it wasn’t meant to be.”
Bianca Hicks (Garden Designer)
Bianca Hicks (Garden Designer)
“My friends told me I’d get my heart broken if I trusted Delta Air Lines again.”
Mark Stevenson (Electrician)
Mark Stevenson (Electrician)
“Like most Americans, I have nothing to do and nowhere to go, so I’m not sure what the problem is.”