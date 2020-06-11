America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Treasure Chest Buried In Rocky Mountains Discovered

Vol 56 Issue 23Opinion

Following 10 years of searching by nearly 350,000 treasure hunters, a $1 million cache of gold and precious gemstones buried by art dealer Forrest Fenn has been discovered in the Rocky Mountains. What do you think?

“I would have found it first if I hadn’t been eaten by that stupid bear.”

Abe Acker • Ghost

“I mean, how hard can it be to find a giant red X on the ground?”

Cora Raymonde • Sock Fashionista

“That’s nice for whoever found it, but personally, I find nature to be its own treasure.”

Aaron Sabara • Deep Fat Fryer

