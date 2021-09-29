Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the federal government could run short of cash to pay its bills by October 18th, after Republicans blocked a measure to increase or suspend the debt ceiling. What do you think?
“Is there any sort of refund we could get on Afghanistan?”
Graydon Sims • Brake Tester
“Don’t look at me, I already gave them 24% of my income.”
Saul Xiong •Animal Phrenologist
“Then let’s make this the craziest fucking three weeks ever!”
Faye Zuniga, Crunch Enhancer