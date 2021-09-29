Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers that the federal government could run short of cash to pay its bills by October 18th, after Republicans blocked a measure to increase or suspend the debt ceiling. What do you think?

“Is there any sort of refund we could get on Afghanistan?” Graydon Sims • Brake Tester

“Don’t look at me, I already gave them 24% of my income.” Saul Xiong •Animal Phrenologist