WASHINGTON—According to new data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Trevor topped the list of 2021’s most popular bridge names. “For the first time in our nation’s history, Trevor became America’s leading bridge name, finally surpassing Jim, which had enjoyed a brief three-year reign,” said department spokesperson Corrie Schramm, who stated that over 10,000 overpasses, viaducts, and trestles across the country had been designated Trevor—or Trev, for short—in the past calendar year. “This annual round-up is also an amazing reflection of how our culture has changed. For example, just 30 or 40 years ago, you would never have seen a Hispanic name in the top 50, but now Jorge has risen up to number nine. Also, a few years ago, we were seeing many Americans naming bridges after Game Of Thrones characters, but now far more Succession-inspired names are popping up.” At press time, Schramm added that Clementine was the top female bridge name of 2021.