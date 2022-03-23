NEW YORK—A comprehensive five-year study conducted by scientists at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center found a troubling link between childhood obesity and an increased risk of adult anime consumption, officials confirmed Wednesday. “Our study found that overweight and obese children are far more likely to continue watching shows like Fullmetal Alchemist, Haikyu!!, and One-Punch Man well into adulthood,” said Dr. Annabelle Worth, whose research indicated that heavyset children were also prone to experience related consequences for years to come, such as collecting Mobile Suit Gundam model kits, wearing Death Note T-shirts in public, or even decorating their office desk with Aggretsuko plushies. “Unfortunately, attempts to make a dent in this alarming epidemic through healthy eating and exercise have largely failed to contain the number of Americans in their 20s and 30s who can sing the entirety of the OP song to Evangelion in Japanese. This creates a vicious cycle in which many of these adults pass their anime and manga consumption habit onto their children. Simply put, the country is on a very frightening trajectory.” Worth added that if policymakers don’t act now, there was little hope of keeping the coming generation from becoming well-functioning adults who only watch some of the more acclaimed Studio Ghibli films.