A trucker rally, modeled after recent demonstrations in Canada to protest Covid mandates, took place in Washington, D.C. during the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday but failed to bring the thousands of attendees the organizers expected, with only a handful of people present. What do you think?

“I’m shocked an anti-va xx group made an inaccurate estimate.” Nathan Krajewski, Speakeasy Doorman

“Let’s give ’em a few more minutes.” Ruth Serota, Firework Diffuser