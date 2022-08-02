Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has been laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club, with tax experts saying that, if designated a cemetery, the property will be exempt from property taxes under New Jersey law. What do you think?

“I think she would h ave wanted her final resting place to be a loophole.” Tameka O’Brien, Freelance Guest

“That’s sickening. No one deserves to be buried in New Jersey.” Wilson Lee, Stress Analyzer