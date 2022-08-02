Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has been laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club, with tax experts saying that, if designated a cemetery, the property will be exempt from property taxes under New Jersey law. What do you think?
“I think she would have wanted her final resting place to be a loophole.”
Tameka O’Brien, Freelance Guest
“That’s sickening. No one deserves to be buried in New Jersey.”
Wilson Lee, Stress Analyzer
“Oh come on, I’m sure he’s just doing this out of disrespect to her corpse.”
Josh Donovan, Systems Analyst