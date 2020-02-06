Trump Acquitted

In a pair of party-line votes that capped off five months of investigation and testimony, President Trump became the third commander-in-chief acquitted in American history, although Senator Mitt Romney’s dissenting vote to convict denied him a purely partisan acquittal. What do you think?

“This is a triumph of political will against the burden of overwhelming evidence.” Griff Wilder • Adhesive Mixer

“Now it’s up to American voters to let him off the hook.” Peter Sheridan • Wax Molder

