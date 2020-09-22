America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Administration Names 3 Cities ‘Anarchy Jurisdictions’

Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

The Department of Justice on Monday named Seattle, Portland, and New York “anarchy jurisdictions,” and President Trump announced he would withhold federal aid from those cities, though constitutional law experts say the order would not likely be upheld in court. What do you think?

“Oh please, these lists are always so biased.”

Michael Porter • Unemployed

“True anarchists wouldn’t accept federal money anyway.”

Tom Calleja • Laundry Room Attendant

“So that’s what my realtor meant by my apartment being in trendy AnJu.”

Meghan Brunton • Silver Polisher

