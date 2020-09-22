Trump Administration Names 3 Cities ‘Anarchy Jurisdictions’

The Department of Justice on Monday named Seattle, Portland, and New York “anarchy jurisdictions,” and President Trump announced he would withhold federal aid from those cities, though constitutional law experts say the order would not likely be upheld in court. What do you think?

“Oh please, these lists are always so biased.” Michael Porter • Unemployed

“True anarchists wouldn’t accept federal money anyway.” Tom Calleja • Laundry Room Attendant