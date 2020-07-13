America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Trump Administration Plants 137,000 Corpses In Fauci’s Bed To Frame Him For Coronavirus Deaths

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 28
Vol 56 Issue 28dr. fauciDonald Trumpcoronavirus
Illustration for article titled Trump Administration Plants 137,000 Corpses In Fauci’s Bed To Frame Him For Coronavirus Deaths

WASHINGTON—Placing an anonymous phone call to report a foul smell emitting from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director’s home, officials from the Trump administration reportedly planted 137,000 corpses in Anthony Fauci’s bed Monday to frame him for the country’s coronavirus deaths. “We finally got the guy responsible for coronavirus,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who cited police reports that found information on the coronavirus dating back to January on Fauci’s laptop. “Police had good reason to believe Fauci is the perpetrator of Covid-19 after linking him to past pandemics. They found hundreds of video interviews where he relentlessly talked about coronavirus. He’d clearly developed some kind of obsession. You know, 130,000 dead bodies don’t just appear by accident.” At press time, authorities suspected that Fauci was working with an accomplice after the coronavirus death toll continued to increase despite his arrest. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Cam Newton Scrambling To Get Up To Speed After Patriots Send Him Playbook Of Every NFL Team

Self-Loathing GOP Congressman Can’t Believe He’s Been Reduced To Defending Necessity Of Public Schools

Why Do All These Homosexuals Keep Sucking My Cock?

Washington Redskins Change Their Name To The D.C. Redskins