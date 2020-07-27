Trump Advisors Say Americans Will Get Second $1,200 Stimulus Check

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House advisor Larry Kudlow both asserted this weekend that the next round of coronavirus relief legislation will include another $1,200 check for Americans making less than $75,000 a year. What do you think?

“I wish I’d known that before I wasted the first one feeding my family.” Austen Lange • Toilet Engineer

“Sorry one-percenters, looks like it’s us poor people who are rolling in the dough now!” Cora Amaral • Email Influencer