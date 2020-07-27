America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Advisors Say Americans Will Get Second $1,200 Stimulus Check

Opinion

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House advisor Larry Kudlow both asserted this weekend that the next round of coronavirus relief legislation will include another $1,200 check for Americans making less than $75,000 a year. What do you think?

“I wish I’d known that before I wasted the first one feeding my family.”

Austen Lange Toilet Engineer

“Sorry one-percenters, looks like it’s us poor people who are rolling in the dough now!”

Cora Amaral Email Influencer

“I’ve never been so grateful to work in an industry that pays so poorly.”

Harlon Pritz Writer