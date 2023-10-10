Trump Allegedly Revealed Submarine Secrets To Australian Businessman

Former president Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a Mar-a-Lago member, Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, who then shared the information with former Australian PMs and journalists. What do you think?



“It’s really irresponsible of the military to openly share national defense secrets with Donald Trump.” Adrian Burks • Assistant Shopper

“I also overshare government secrets during awkward silences.” Sherry Bishop • Systems Analyst

