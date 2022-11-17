Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running for president again in 2024. What do you think?
“Hilarious. Donald Trump from The Apprentice running for president.”
Aliyah Lu, Book Sniffer
“I wonder what running mate he’ll choose to hang this time.”
Harold Tanner, Unemployed
“Becoming president again feels like a lateral move at best.”
Damien Gamay, Party Captain