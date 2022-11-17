Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, announced he is running for president again in 2024. What do you think?

“Hilarious. Donald T rump from The Apprentice running for president.” Aliyah Lu, Book Sniffer

“I wonder what running mate he’ll choose to hang this time.” Harold Tanner, Unemployed