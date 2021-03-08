Trump-Appointed Aide Arrested For Role In Capitol Riot

The FBI arrested former Trump-appointed State Department aide Federico Klein for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, marking the first member of the previous administration arrested in connection to the insurrection. What do you think?

“I don’t understand why he couldn’t just stick to his job of destroying the State Department.” Frank Maddox, Spreadsheet Organizer

“Makes you wonder if Trump is somehow connected as well.” Meg Russo, Relationship Diagnostician