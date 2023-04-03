America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Becomes First Former President To Be Indicted

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on 30 criminal charges related to business fraud, the first time in American history that a current or former president has been charged with a crime. What do you think?

“How can this republic function if there’s not a privileged class that can do anything?”

Rochelle Perkins, Maze Architect

“Are they sure they want to do it this week? It will be Holy Tuesday, he might be in church.”

Miguel Carey, Unemployed

“If you can’t escape the law, then what is the point of moving to Florida?”

Dylan Marino, Password Memorizer

 