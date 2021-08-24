Former President Donald Trump was briefly booed at a rally in Alabama on Saturday after telling his supporters that they should get vaccinated against Covid-19. What do you think?
“Trump supporters know better than to believe he’s concerned for their well-being.”
Uzma Manning, Porthole Cleaner
“That’s just the diversity of thought the MAGA movement is known for.”
Perry Zavala, Ice Cream Scooper
“I didn’t vote for Trump twice so that he could tell me what I should do.”
Steffan Grimes, Black Site Manager