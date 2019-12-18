America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Calls Democrats ‘Deranged’ In 6-Page Letter To Pelosi

Lashing out over frustrations concerning the impeachment process, the president sent a rambling letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Democrats “deranged” and accusing them of bringing to life the worst fears of the Founding Fathers. What do you think?

“Even President Trump needs to vent every once in a while.”

Emily Decker • Storm Chaser

“There’s just something special about receiving threats in an actual physical letter.”

Kevin Franks • Purchase Facilitator

“On the other hand, I thought the stationary was really presidential.”

Leon Combs • Systems Analyst

