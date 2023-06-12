A 37-count criminal indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed Friday, revealing allegations that the former president willfully retained classified government records and conspired to prevent their return to U.S. officials. What do you think?
“Do we really need to be giving him another fundraising opportunity like this?”
Xavier Frisch, Donut Decorator
Watch
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
Share
“This is going to be so embarrassing for him when he has to work with these people as president again.”
Kenny Marchand, Waterslide Tester
Advertisement
“This is only happening because Trump is a Republican who committed a series of obvious crimes.”
Lisette Adams, Natural Healer