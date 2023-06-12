A 37-count criminal indictment against Donald Trump was unsealed Friday, revealing allegations that the former president willfully retained classified government records and conspired to prevent their return to U.S. officials. What do you think?

“Do we really need to be giv ing him another fundraising opportunity like this?” Xavier Frisch, Donut Decorator

“This is going to be so embarrassing for him when he has to work with these people as president again.” Kenny Marchand, Waterslide Tester

