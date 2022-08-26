PALM BEACH, FL—Stating he was “absolutely sickened” over the loss of “such precious heirlooms,” former President Donald Trump claimed Friday that the classified documents seized in an FBI raid had been in his family for generations. “My father inherited these documents from his father, who brought them with him to the U.S. on his voyage from Germany,” said Trump, who called upon the Justice Department to return the 700 pages of documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate immediately due to the “highly sentimental nature” of the materials. “This is a disturbing violation of my family’s privacy. These treasured documents may not have a lot of cash value, but to my family, they are simply irreplaceable. In fact, they still sit in the very same Banker’s Box my great, great, great, great grandfather originally stored them in the 17th century.” At press time, Trump added that while he may not have any sons, he was looking forward to passing the documents on to Ivanka one day.

