American Voices

Trump Claims To Have Stopped Taking Hydroxychloroquine

Vol 56 Issue 21Opinion

In an interview this past Sunday, President Trump claimed he has completed a regimen of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug being touted as a possible Covid-19 treatment that researchers say increases the risk of potentially fatal heart arrhythmias in patients. What do you think?

“Taking part in drug trials is a good way to make some extra cash.”

Eugene Vergara, Air Conditioning Advocate

“Well, I never believed he’d started taking it, so good luck getting me to believe he’s stopped.”

Christian Caudill, High-End Librarian

“There’s not really any reason to take it now that coronavirus is gone.”

Greta Mayers, Flour Bagger

