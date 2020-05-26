Trump Claims To Have Stopped Taking Hydroxychloroquine

In an interview this past Sunday, President Trump claimed he has completed a regimen of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug being touted as a possible Covid-19 treatment that researchers say increases the risk of potentially fatal heart arrhythmias in patients. What do you think?
“Taking part in drug trials is a good way to make some extra cash.”
Eugene Vergara, Air Conditioning Advocate
“Well, I never believed he’d started taking it, so good luck getting me to believe he’s stopped.”
Christian Caudill, High-End Librarian
“There’s not really any reason to take it now that coronavirus is gone.”
Greta Mayers, Flour Bagger