American Voices

Trump Claims U.S. Will Designate Antifa A Terrorist Organization

Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

Though he lacks the legal authority to do so, President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he will order the government to label antifa a terrorist group, a move that would face First Amendment challenges in court. What do you think?

“Bummer for the KKK. They’ve spent decades committing actual terror and can’t get that designation.”

Rene GrahamCoin Sanitizer

“Oh, and I suppose you have legal authority for every declaration you make?”

Judah BustillosKite Pilot

“Whichever country antifa is from is about to get wrecked! USA! USA!”

Miles SimsScotchgard Applicator

