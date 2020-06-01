Trump Claims U.S. Will Designate Antifa A Terrorist Organization

Though he lacks the legal authority to do so, President Trump tweeted on Sunday that he will order the government to label antifa a terrorist group, a move that would face First Amendment challenges in court. What do you think?

“Bummer for the KKK. They’ve spent decades committing actual terror and can’t get that designation.” Rene Graham • Coin Sanitizer

“Oh, and I suppose you have legal authority for every declaration you make?” Judah Bustillos • Kite Pilot

“Whichever country antifa is from is about to get wrecked! USA! USA!” Miles Sims • Scotchgard Applicator