President Trump on Friday commuted the 40-month prison sentence of political ally Roger Stone, who was set to report to federal prison this week following conviction for witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and lying to Congress by a jury last year. What do you think?

“Makes you wond er why we even go through the hassle of having three branches of government.” Yolanda Morgan • Volunteer Subcontractor

“People shouldn’t be mad at Trump just because he’s better at maintaining adult friendships than they are.” Nikolai Kerr • Balloon Deflator