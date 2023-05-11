GOFFSTOWN, NH—With critics calling the former president’s highly anticipated town hall a “disgrace” for all involved,” Donald Trump was widely condemned Thursday for giving a platform to CNN. “It was dangerous, irresponsible, and downright disgusting for President Trump to provide CNN with a large national audience like that,” said media critic Greg Polinsky, who added that Trump was effectively rewarding the news network for the bad behavior it had exhibited going back to its coverage of his 2016 presidential campaign. “Like everyone in America, CNN has a right to free speech, but that doesn’t mean Trump should help it promote yet another sensationalized ratings grab. It isn’t right for a former president of the United States to legitimize their journalistic malpractice like that.” Polinsky went on to object to Trump’s agreement to participate in an unfiltered live-broadcast format, which doesn’t give CNN’s shoddy reporting an opportunity to be put into context.