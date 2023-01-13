Trump Condemns Courts For Forcing His Already Cash-Strapped Supporters To Pay $1.6 Million Tax Fraud Fine

PALM BEACH, FL—Declaring the penalty extreme and unjust, Donald Trump condemned the New York courts Friday for forcing his already cash-strapped supporters to pay a $1.6 million fine for tax fraud. “It is wrong for the courts to place this undue burden on my followers, who have already spent many millions of dollars to cover my legal fees,” said the former president, adding that the imposition of such a fine at a time when MAGA supporters were already struggling just to make their recurring weekly donations to his next presidential campaign was especially cruel. “This could absolutely crush some of my donors, especially the low-income people, who are so blindly loyal with their support. Making the many blue-collar Americans who give me money shell out another $1.6 million for this pointless fine when I’ll be asking for much, much more from them in the future is heartless, and the judge and district attorney should be ashamed.” At press time, Trump’s team sent out an email to his supporters, promising to make the courts pay for this great injustice in exchange for a small contribution to his campaign.