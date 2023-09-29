Trump Could Lose Control Of Trump Tower After Fraud Ruling

Donald Trump could be at risk of losing control of his New York business properties, including Trump Tower, after a judge found that the former president and his company liable for fraud. What do you think?
“It should be returned to whomever he stole it from.”
Emery Dawson, Unemployed
“I hope it passes to a more honest Manhattan real estate developer.”
Megan Starner, Smoke Alarm Inspector
“He can still put his name in giant golden letters on a sensible townhome.”
Salvador Ocampo, Paternity Delegator