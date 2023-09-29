America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Could Lose Control Of Trump Tower After Fraud Ruling

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Donald Trump could be at risk of losing control of his New York business properties, including Trump Tower, after a judge found that the former president and his company liable for fraud. What do you think?

“It should be returned to whomever he stole it from.”

Emery Dawson, Unemployed

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
NYPD Arrests Trump After Routine Stop-And-Frisk Turns Up Unlicensed Handgun, 400 Mg Of Ketamine
April 10, 2023
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
April 17, 2023

“I hope it passes to a more honest Manhattan real estate developer.”

Megan Starner, Smoke Alarm Inspector

Advertisement

“He can still put his name in giant golden letters on a sensible townhome.”

Salvador Ocampo, Paternity Delegator