Trump Delivers Third State Of The Union

President Trump delivered his third State of the Union amidst a likely Senate acquittal of his impeachment trial and the beginning of the Democratic primary season in Iowa. What do you think?

“It’s always so hard waiting all year to learn how the union’s doing.”

Murray Browning • Cannery Proprietor

“I just watch it for the fashion.”

Nikita Cunningham • Fashion Analyst

“I can’t believe the guy is still president despite how often I point out that his skin has an orange tone.”

Grant Castro • Animal Cadaver Salesman

