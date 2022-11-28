PALM BEACH, FL—Appearing crestfallen during a dinner with the white supremacist at his Mar-a-Lago estate, former President Donald Trump is said to have expressed deep sadness last week when he was told by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes that the Holocaust never happened. “Wait, so all those stories I heard as a child about the systematic slaughter of 6 million Jews—those were just a fantasy?” said Trump, slumping his head and letting out a long sigh as he reportedly began to accept the belief that Adolf Hitler and his Nazis had not rounded up Jews and other marginalized people, shipped them to concentration camps, and exterminated as many as possible. “This is terrible news, what you’re telling me, absolutely terrible. Even Kristallnacht? I guess they just weren’t able to go through with it or something. That’s so sad.” According to sources, Fuentes comforted Trump by assuring him that if they worked together, the Holocaust did not have to remain a fantasy.