Trump Fires Officials Who Testified In Impeachment Inquiry

Gordon Sondland was recalled from his post as ambassador to the European Union and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired from his job on the National Security Council on Friday as President Trump sought retribution for their testimony in the House impeachment inquiry. What do you think?

“Finally, people are being held accountable for the Ukraine scandal.” Rachel Carroll • Tree Beautician

“Well, how would you feel if your subordinate tried to bring your crimes to light?” Francis Lambert • Taxidermy Instructor

