Trump Forced To Shut Down Blog After Publishing Hulk Hogan Sex Tape

PALM BEACH, FL—In the wake of numerous legal threats from the professional wrestling legend, sources confirmed Thursday that former President Trump was forced to shut down From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump—a blog he launched only last month—after publishing a sex tape of Hulk Hogan. “On the advice of counsel, we have decided to end President Trump’s blog, though we maintain that the sexually explicit footage of Mr. Hogan was of great news value and highly worthy of publication,” said Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, noting that the grainy video of the wrestler in a compromising situation with Heather Clem, then the wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, had provided the 45th president’s blog with a much-needed boost in traffic. “We stand behind our First Amendment right to publish a secretly filmed, private clip of Hogan getting blown by a family friend, and have withdrawn the blog only to reduce our legal exposure. Once this matter has made its way through the courts, we look forward to re-posting the video and others like it, which are obvious of tremendous interest to an audience made up of Mr. Trump’s political supporters.” Hogan’s legal effort has reportedly received pro bono support from former Attorney General William Barr, who is said to be using the dispute to retaliate against Trump for outing him as a completely amoral political lackey with no scruples of any kind.

