America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse, Defemation

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A Manhattan jury found former President Donald J. Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll in a widely watched civil trial, with the jury awarding her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims. What do you think?

“If only people had known he was a sexual abuser before the 2016 election.”

Jim Gillmer, Poster Printer

Watch
Sex Fact: Did You Know?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Pope Francis Declares Nothing Wrong With Guy Giving Buddy Tug Job After Few Drinks
January 31, 2023
Conservatives Define What ‘Woke’ Means To Them
April 5, 2023

“It seems unfair to punish Trump for something he did when he was 50.”

Tara Zsigo, Crowd Controller

Advertisement

“There goes his sterling reputation as a guy who always gets away with sexual assault.”

Dan Nowik, Cattle Rancher