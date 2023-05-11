Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse, Defemation

A Manhattan jury found former President Donald J. Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll in a widely watched civil trial, with the jury awarding her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims. What do you think?

“If only people had known he was a sexual abuser before the 2016 election.” Jim Gillmer, Poster Printer

“It seems unfair to punish Trump for something he did when he was 50.” Tara Zsigo, Crowd Controller

