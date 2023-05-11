Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse, Defemation

A Manhattan jury found former President Donald J. Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll in a widely watched civil trial, with the jury awarding her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims. What do you think?
“If only people had known he was a sexual abuser before the 2016 election.”
Jim Gillmer, Poster Printer
“It seems unfair to punish Trump for something he did when he was 50.”
Tara Zsigo, Crowd Controller
“There goes his sterling reputation as a guy who always gets away with sexual assault.”
Dan Nowik, Cattle Rancher