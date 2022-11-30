We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Donald Trump hosted White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has been under fire recently for antisemitic remarks, at his Mar-a-Lago estate, just one week after announcing his 2024 presidential bid. What do you think?

“I take small comfort in knowing each of them had to spend time with the other two.” Lucia Osborn, Systems Analyst

“Jeez, you deny one Holocaust and suddenly you’re branded for life.” Mervin Colcher, Escalator Repairman