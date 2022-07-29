BEDMINSTER, NJ—Praising the recently formed LIV Golf league for partnering with him on the groundbreaking event, former President Donald Trump hosted the Saudi-backed “Jamal Khashoggi Was No Saint” Tournament Friday at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. “This is going to be a really great weekend, not just for me but for everyone in the golf community, and we have to give credit to the Saudi government for sponsoring not only a $4 million prize for the winner but the incredible killing of that terrible reporter Khashoggi as well,” said Trump in a press conference before the first round kicked off, adding that he was excited to watch golfers including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Brooks Koepka compete for a chance to really stomp on Khashoggi’s grave. “Some people, many people—but not me—think that the Saudis did something wrong, that the Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman] did something wrong, but of course they have never done anything wrong. I couldn’t be happier to be gathered here on this beautiful day because that journalist really had it coming, as most do. We’ve got great golfers here, the best golfers, and really any of them could win it, because these guys are winners, unlike that born loser who got himself killed. It’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful day.” Trump added that he would continue working with LIV Golf when he hosts the upcoming “America Deserved 9/11” Invitational at his Westchester, NY club in September.

