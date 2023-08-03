America's Finest News Source.
Trump Indicted For Trying To Overturn 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former U.S. president has been criminally charged. What do you think?

“I’m sure seeing his beloved supporters jailed has punished him enough.”

Daniel Welsh, Product Demonstrator

“The rule of law has always been very biased against him.”

Graciela Asnes, Lab Organizer

“I wish I loved my job enough to destroy the country.”

Jonas Murray, Janitorial Supervisor