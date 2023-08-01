Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

Breaking News

Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump on a multitude of charges related to his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election. The Onion asked Trump supporters what they thought of his third indictment, and this is what they said.

Alberto Perez, Bartender

Alberto Perez, Bartender

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“It’s tragic how he’s being targeted just because he simply cannot refrain from committing crimes even for a single minute.”

Billy Ricci, Landlord

Billy Ricci, Landlord

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“First our corrupt, liberal courts said I can’t drive drunk through a public baseball field, and now they’ve come to persecute Donald Trump too.”

Frank Sinclair, Dentist

Frank Sinclair, Dentist

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“I know he’d be there for me if I were indicted three times.”

Rachel Fischer, Nurse

Rachel Fischer, Nurse

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“If there’s one thing I know about deep-state cabals wielding unchecked power, it’s that they prefer to dispose of their enemies using an endless series of ineffectual indictments.”

Barron Trump, High School Student

Barron Trump, High School Student

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“Every day he gives me more to live up to.”

Jessie Green, HVAC Technician

Jessie Green, HVAC Technician

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“Well, I now have no choice but to admit I was wrong and stop supporting him.”

Garrett Sherman, Roofer

Garrett Sherman, Roofer

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“So it’s like Trump is Hunter Biden, and the 2020 election is the laptop? Or is Trump the laptop?”

Jonah Goldberg, Conservative Columnist

Jonah Goldberg, Conservative Columnist

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“This well-established pattern of criminality raises dire concerns that I will ignore as soon as he wins the Republican nomination.”

Patricia Forsyth, Dermatologist

Patricia Forsyth, Dermatologist

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“This man used to have my uncritical support, but this third indictment is probably going to be the thing to change my mind and the minds of millions of others.”

Roy Matthews, Youth Baseball Coach

Roy Matthews, Youth Baseball Coach

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! I miss my kids terribly. Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Samantha Bloom, Pharmacy Tech

Samantha Bloom, Pharmacy Tech

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“If this indictment is turning influential, big-name Republicans like Asa Hutchinson and Jon Huntsman against him, maybe it really is bad.”

Dan Lesser, Mechanic

Dan Lesser, Mechanic

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“I honestly hoped he’d have a few more by now.”

Christine Bradford, Customer Service

Christine Bradford, Customer Service

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“And Sleepy Joe Biden hasn’t even managed to get one.”

Stacy Quaid, Store Owner

Stacy Quaid, Store Owner

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“I’m pissed, but it’s not every day you get to say ‘thrice,’ so I guess it balances out.”

Oliver Stern, Radio Producer

Oliver Stern, Radio Producer

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“Listen, I said I supported his racist policies, not his sloppy paperwork.”

Tara Hutchinson, Interior Designer

Tara Hutchinson, Interior Designer

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“He’s just a scapegoat. Barron is the true mastermind.”

Marcia Howard, Chef

Marcia Howard, Chef

Image for article titled Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

“Wow, he’s almost got as many as me!”

