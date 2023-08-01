Trump Supporters React To His Third Indictment

A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump on a multitude of charges related to his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election. The Onion asked Trump supporters what they thought of his third indictment, and this is what they said.
Alberto Perez, Bartender
“It’s tragic how he’s being targeted just because he simply cannot refrain from committing crimes even for a single minute.”
Billy Ricci, Landlord
“First our corrupt, liberal courts said I can’t drive drunk through a public baseball field, and now they’ve come to persecute Donald Trump too.”
Frank Sinclair, Dentist
“I know he’d be there for me if I were indicted three times.”
Rachel Fischer, Nurse
“If there’s one thing I know about deep-state cabals wielding unchecked power, it’s that they prefer to dispose of their enemies using an endless series of ineffectual indictments.”
Barron Trump, High School Student
“Every day he gives me more to live up to.”
Jessie Green, HVAC Technician
“Well, I now have no choice but to admit I was wrong and stop supporting him.”
Garrett Sherman, Roofer
“So it’s like Trump is Hunter Biden, and the 2020 election is the laptop? Or is Trump the laptop?”
Jonah Goldberg, Conservative Columnist
“This well-established pattern of criminality raises dire concerns that I will ignore as soon as he wins the Republican nomination.”
Patricia Forsyth, Dermatologist
“This man used to have my uncritical support, but this third indictment is probably going to be the thing to change my mind and the minds of millions of others.”
Roy Matthews, Youth Baseball Coach
“Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! I miss my kids terribly. Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump! Trump!”
Samantha Bloom, Pharmacy Tech
“If this indictment is turning influential, big-name Republicans like Asa Hutchinson and Jon Huntsman against him, maybe it really is bad.”
Dan Lesser, Mechanic
“I honestly hoped he’d have a few more by now.”
Christine Bradford, Customer Service
“And Sleepy Joe Biden hasn’t even managed to get one.”
Stacy Quaid, Store Owner
“I’m pissed, but it’s not every day you get to say ‘thrice,’ so I guess it balances out.”
Oliver Stern, Radio Producer
“Listen, I said I supported his racist policies, not his sloppy paperwork.”
Tara Hutchinson, Interior Designer
“He’s just a scapegoat. Barron is the true mastermind.”
Marcia Howard, Chef
“Wow, he’s almost got as many as me!”