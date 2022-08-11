Former President Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a deposition in the New York Attorney General’s probe into the Trump Organization’s business practices, a move he once claimed was a sign of guilt. What do you think?
“What do you mean ‘former’ President?”
Aaron Radia, Unemployed
“Damn, I thought I was the only person that knew you could do that.”
Emily, Sheep Stylist
“What more evidence do you need that he has nothing to hide?”
Keith Elgin, Dive Bar Critic