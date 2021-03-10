Trump Loses Last Election Appeal

Former President Trump lost his last challenge of the 2020 election results when the Supreme Court refused to hear his final appeal, bringing the total number of failed legal attempts by Trump and his allies to more than 60. What do you think?

“Well, that’s the last we’ll ever hear from that guy.” Lydia Conroy, Shapes Manufacturer

“Why even bother appointing judges if they’re just going to rule impartially?” Earle Poirier, Cigarette Taster