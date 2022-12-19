We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former President Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling $99 limited-edition digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero and astronaut among other characters. What do you think?

“Sometimes I wish I was n’t so committed to giving him all my money.” Tyler Larsen, Toilet Flusher

“Wow, there’s no way Trump could salvage his political career after doing something that gets mocked!” Fiona Adamzik, Display Dismantler