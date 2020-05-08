Trump Names Donor As New Postmaster General

Donald Trump named Louis DeJoy, a GOP fundraiser and RNC national finance chairman who has donated nearly $360,000 to the president’s reelection fundraising committee since January, as the 75th chief executive officer of the United States Postal Service. What do you think?

“Well, he seems to be rich, and that’s enough qualifications for me.” Kelly Gearty, Hole Puncher

“From the way things are going, this guy’s gonna be out of a job in 2 months.” Clay Henkin, Bat Mitzvah Emcee

“There’s no way I’d ever spend that kind of money just to get some boring mailroom job.” Brad Zurcher, Unemployed