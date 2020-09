President Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, a former clerk for Justice Antonin Scalia who at 48 would be the youngest justice on the court if she is confirmed. What do you think?

“Let’s not rush to judgment purely because of her horrible record.” Donald Gent • Acids Specialist

Advertisement

“I’ll save my outrage for the inevitable confirmation.” Lisa Montoya • Foliage Expert