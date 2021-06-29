America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
OpinionAmerican Voices

Trump Organization Expected To Face Criminal Charges

Alerts

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has informed former President Donald Trump’s lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive. What do you think?

“I look forward to the extremely prolonged and disappointing outcome.”

Scotty Erskine • Scratchiti Artist

Advertisement

“I’m sure Giuliani is all over this.”

Gemma Balaskas • Pigeon Feeder

“Where are they going to get a jail cell that fits all of Trump Tower?”

Spencer Zalecki • Unemployed