Donald Trump’s real estate company has been found guilty on all 17 charges of tax fraud and other crimes related to a 15-year-long criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities. What do you think?

“It’ll take more than th at to tarnish the Trump name.” Ana Patterson, Classifieds Editor

“There’s no way the Trump Organization can run for president now.” Micha Burkes, Unemployed