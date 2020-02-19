Trump Pardons Rod Blagojevich

President Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who has been in federal prison since 2012 after he was convicted of attempting to sell Barack Obama’s empty Senate seat. What do you think?

“Presidential pardons start to lose their appeal when just any schmuck can get one.” Clarence Young • Rodeo Analyst

“Good. We should be encouraging entrepreneurs, not punishing them.” Arthur Cook • Talcum Canner

