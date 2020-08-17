America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Pushes False Kamala Harris Birther Conspiracy

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 33
Vol 56 Issue 33Opinion

President Trump told reporters that he believes Senator Kamala Harris may not meet the requirements to be vice president because her parents are immigrants, a claim White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the campaign would not pursue because the constitution is clear that she is eligible to serve. What do you think?

“He just said this to distract from the other things he’s said to distract from other things he’s said.”

Jimmy Kattinger • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“I’m glad to hear the Trump campaign won’t be pursuing this beyond Trump bringing it up constantly.”

Chantal Turpel • Swamp Boat Captain

“It’s a good thing it’s not true, otherwise the media might be tempted to repeat it.”

Doc Primmer • Ham Chef

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Congressional Democrats Threaten To All Wear Same Color If Trump Loses Election And Refuses To Leave Office

Scientists Trace Heat Wave To Massive Star At Center Of Solar System

Trump Online Store Begins Selling Decommissioned USPS Mailboxes So Fans Can Own Piece Of History

Candidate Profile: Democratic VP Nominee Kamala Harris