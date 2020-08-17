Trump Pushes False Kamala Harris Birther Conspiracy

President Trump told reporters that he believes Senator Kamala Harris may not meet the requirements to be vice president because her parents are immigrants, a claim White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the campaign would not pursue because the constitution is clear that she is eligible to serve. What do you think?

“He just said this to distract from the other things he’s said to dist ract from other things he’s said.” Jimmy Kattinger • Systems Analyst

“I’m glad to hear the Trump campaign won’t be pursuing this beyond Trump bringing it up constantly.” Chantal Turpel • Swamp Boat Captain