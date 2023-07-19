Trump Receives Target Letter In January 6th Investigation

Former President Donald Trump received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. What do you think?
“It’s suspicious that they already had his address.”
Seymour Biddle, Medical Examiner
“Opening and reading a letter sounds like something Donald Trump would do, sure.”
Rose Nichols, Volunteer Recruiter
“So now it’s legal to have suspects in crimes?”
Rueben Macreavy, Unemployed