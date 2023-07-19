America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Trump Receives Target Letter In January 6th Investigation

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Former President Donald Trump received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. What do you think?

“It’s suspicious that they already had his address.”

Seymour Biddle, Medical Examiner

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
NYPD Arrests Trump After Routine Stop-And-Frisk Turns Up Unlicensed Handgun, 400 Mg Of Ketamine
April 10, 2023
Trump Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ad Calling For Death Penalty For Himself
April 17, 2023

“Opening and reading a letter sounds like something Donald Trump would do, sure.”

Rose Nichols, Volunteer Recruiter

Advertisement

“So now it’s legal to have suspects in crimes?”

Rueben Macreavy, Unemployed