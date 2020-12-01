Trump Reduced To Filing Lawsuit To Overturn Single Ballot In Placerville, Idaho

WASHINGTON—As his long-shot path to victory continued to crumble, President Donald Trump’s bid to dispute the election results had reportedly been reduced to filing a lawsuit Tuesday to overturn a single ballot in Placerville, ID . “We’ve discovered an entire trove of evidence that this ballot belonging to Boise County resident John Sherman was illegally cast, and we’re prepared to blow the whole thing open,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh, who called on the president’s supporters to make a donation to help cover the millions of dollars required to disqualify the 43-year-old Idaho man’s vote. “This election isn’t over. Look at this signature: D oes that look like an A or an O to you? It’s really not clear, is it? You can see now how the whole system is corrupt. We’re taking this all the way to the Supreme Court, and then all we have to do is do it 6 million more times.” At press time, the Trump campaign had pinned their hopes on disqualifying Derby, KS resident Naomi M urphy’s ballot after a federal judge had thrown out the Idaho lawsuit.



