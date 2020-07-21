Trump Resumes Coronavirus Briefings As Cases Surge

President Trump announced that he will resume his daily coronavirus briefings, which stopped in late April, after a Washington Post-ABC News poll found that only 38% of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic, down from 46% in May. What do you think?

“I don’t approv e of the way Trump’s handled the pandemic, and the only thing that could change my mind is hearing from him more.” Stan Dunn, Mustache Barber

“It sucks that our only options are Trump doing nothing and Trump doing something.” Harrison Polhamus, Systems Analyst