American Voices

Trump Resumes Coronavirus Briefings As Cases Surge

President Trump announced that he will resume his daily coronavirus briefings, which stopped in late April, after a Washington Post-ABC News poll found that only 38% of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic, down from 46% in May. What do you think?

“I don’t approve of the way Trump’s handled the pandemic, and the only thing that could change my mind is hearing from him more.”

Stan Dunn, Mustache Barber

“It sucks that our only options are Trump doing nothing and Trump doing something.”

Harrison Polhamus, Systems Analyst

“Is this really the best use of his time in the midst of a global pandemic?”

Rhonda Kircali, Gelatin Mold Technician

